Congress didn’t even call condolence meet after baba’s demise: Sharmistha Mukherjee

New Delhi, Dec 28 Sharmistha Mukherjee, the daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee criticised the Congress party for not holding even a formal condolence meeting after her father’s demise in 2020. She also called for bestowing former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh with Bharat Ratna honour, for his monumental contributions to country's development.

Sharmistha’s comments follow her recent criticism of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s proposal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a separate memorial for Dr. Manmohan Singh.

In an exclusive telephonic conversation with IANS, Sharmistha discussed her disappointment with Congress, her father’s 'ill-treatment' within the party, and the political dynamics surrounding key issues.

Below is the full interview:

IANS: You recently posted on social media about Congress leadership not convening a condolence meeting after the death of your father in August 2020. What you want to say on this?

Sharmistha Mukherjee: First, I want to clarify that I am not seeking to create controversy around Dr. Manmohan Singh’s memorial. He was a two-time Prime Minister and the architect of India’s economic reforms. He truly deserves a memorial, and I believe he should be awarded the Bharat Ratna for his immense contributions to nation-building. However, my concern is about the lack of a formal condolence meeting for my father by the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

When I saw a tweet by BJP spokesperson C.R. Kesavan highlighting the poor treatment of P.V. Narasimha Rao after his death, I was reminded of how my father’s passing was handled by Congress. My father had been associated with Congress for over three decades, and I expected a formal condolence from the CWC, which did not happen. Although Sonia Gandhi sent me a personal message, I felt deeply hurt that there was no official recognition from the party.

I spoke to some senior leaders who explained that since my father had been the President, it was not customary to offer condolences for a former head of state. However, this explanation seemed wrong to me. While scanning through his diary, I discovered that he himself had drafted a condolence message for other Presidents, like K.R. Narayanan, after their passing. My father’s long association with Congress, both as president and as a key leader, warranted a formal acknowledgment, which never came.

IANS: What do you think about Mallikarjun Kharge’s proposal for a memorial for Dr. Manmohan Singh?

Sharmistha Mukherjee: As I mentioned earlier, I fully support the idea of a memorial for Dr. Manmohan Singh. He was the architect of India’s economic reforms, and his contributions to the nation are immense. He deserves the Bharat Ratna, and I have no objection to the proposal for a memorial.

However, I cannot help but feel disheartened that my father did not receive a similar gesture of recognition from Congress. This issue has nothing to do with Dr. Singh’s memorial, but I do feel that my father, who was deeply involved in the party for decades, deserved formal condolences from the CWC. I also urge the government to build a memorial for Dr. Singh, in recognition of his invaluable service to the country.

IANS: Do you believe Congress is engaging in politics with these issues?

Sharmistha Mukherjee: I think this question should be directed to Congress. When my father passed away, Sonia Gandhi wrote me a very kind personal message. But personal condolences are different from institutional tributes. My father had been with Congress for 45 years, serving as the president for five years and he was deeply associated with the CWC for over 30 years. In this context, it was expected that the CWC would hold a formal condolence meeting. The fact that this did not happen, especially during the pandemic when virtual meetings were possible, was very hurtful to me.

IANS: Do you believe Congress is politicising the death of Dr. Manmohan Singh?

Sharmistha Mukherjee: I cannot speak on behalf of Congress. I am no longer associated with any political party. But why was P.V. Narasimha Rao's body not allowed inside the AICC after his death? Why didn’t Congress hold a formal meeting for Pranab Mukherjee after his passing? These are questions only Congress can answer.

IANS: Do you think Congress gave Dr. Manmohan Singh, the freedom during his tenure as Prime Minister?

Sharmistha Mukherjee: Based on what I’ve read in my father’s diary, Sonia Gandhi, as UPA Chairperson, did not interfere in governance. However, she did hold ultimate authority over appointments, such as ministers and governors. But from my father’s writings, it’s clear that Sonia Gandhi did not interfere with the day-to-day running of the government.

IANS: Do you believe the Gandhi family treated Dr. Manmohan Singh and your father with respect?

Sharmistha Mukherjee: Yes, my father received a great deal of respect from the party, and his contributions were acknowledged. However, whether the lack of a formal condolence from the CWC was due to a deliberate decision or a lapse in institutional memory, I don’t know. If Congress has lost its institutional memory and forgotten its protocols, that is indeed a sad state of affairs.

IANS: Do you think the relationship between the Gandhi family and other Congress leaders will change in the future?

Sharmistha Mukherjee: I am not an astrologer, so I cannot predict the future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor