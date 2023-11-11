Congress displays KCR, Owaisi as puppets in Modi’s hands

Hyderabad, Nov 11 Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally in Hyderabad later Saturday, the Congress party has put up innovative hoardings mocking him and its two other opponents.

The hoardings show the Prime Minister using Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi as puppets.

The Congress party installed the "puppets" at key locations including HITEC City.

The Congress leaders have been accusing BRS and MIM of working with the BJP.

At all rallies addressed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the last few weeks in Telangana, he alleged that BRS and MIM are the B and C teams of Congress party.

Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad in the evening.

Elections to 119-member Telangana Assembly are scheduled on November 30. The BRS, which is aiming for a third consecutive term in power, is locked in a direct fight with the Congress.

MIM, a friendly party of BRS, is contesting nine seats, all in Hyderabad, and backing the ruling party in the rest of the state.

