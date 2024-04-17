Congress does not respect sentiments of people of Assam: PM Modi

Guwahati, April 17 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday claimed that Congress does not respect the sentiments of the people of Assam.

Addressing a huge public gathering in Nalbari district, PM Modi said, "Due to the efforts of the BJP government, the 400th birth anniversary of the great warrior of Assam Lachit Barphukan was celebrated in the entire country. The brand ambassador of Gamocha of Assam is your Modi himself. But Congress ridicules me when I wear the traditional clothes of Assam."

The Prime Minister said, "Congress has a problem with the heritage of our country."

PM Modi outlined the development initiatives of the BJP government for the betterment of Assam.

Mentioning the country's largest Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor facility that is coming up Assam's Jagiroad, PM Modi said, "Today, Assam is creating new records of development. The country's largest river bridge, Bhupen Hazarika Setu, and the country's longest rail-road bridge, Bogibeel Bridge, are in Assam. AIIMS was opened in Guwahati and new medical colleges were built in Barpeta and Kokrajhar."

"Work is also going on at a fast pace on the plan to open cancer hospitals in five districts of Assam, and six new engineering colleges are also coming up in the state," he added.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that to meet the energy needs of this region, the North East Gas Grid is being build at a cost of Rs 90,000 crore and Barauni Guwahati Pipeline has been dedicated to the country under Urja Ganga Gas Pipeline project.

"These are not just development figures but examples of everyone's efforts," he added.

PM Modi said, "BJP has promised in its manifesto that the government will take the country's heritage on the global map, which will increase the possibility of global tourism in Assam. Along with Kashi Viswanath, Kamakhya temple corridor is also built."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor