Congress' double character on reduction of GST slabs exposed, says Himachal BJP

Shimla, Sep 5 Himachal Pradesh BJP legislator Randhir Sharma on Friday described the 'double character' of the Congress party, saying in the GST Council meeting, finance ministers of Congress-ruled states supported decisions taken by the Centre in the public interest, but they, after meeting Rahul Gandhi, opposed these reforms in their respective states.

He said State Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan also opposed the decisions that are aimed at providing relief to the public. “This exposes the anti-people face of the Congress.”

Chauhan on Thursday expressed concern over the reduction in revenue collection of Rs 1,000 crore for the state facing fiscal challenges.

Responding to his assertion, BJP media in-charge Sharma said in a statement here, “We want to tell the Congress leaders that while talking about the revenue of Himachal Pradesh, they should also think about the reforms that benefit every citizen. The Congress leaders are unable to think because, in their current tenure, they have not taken a single decision which is in the public interest.

Armed with figures to substantiate his assertions, Sharma said during the Congress rule, 27 per cent tax was levied on toothpaste, soap and mineral water, whereas now “it has been reduced to only five per cent. Even bicycles, sewing machines and puja items have become cheaper. Taxes on items like TV, fridge, washing machine and car-bike have also been reduced drastically”.

He said the Modi government has not only given relief to the middle class and housewives, but has also provided great convenience to farmers and patients. Tax on medical equipment, health insurance and tractor tyres has been reduced to almost zero.

He said the Prime Minister had talked about the government's intention to bring next-generation reforms in GST in his 11th Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15. Under his successful leadership, in just 20 days, the GST Council has made historic reforms and either abolished or reduced the tax on all essential items.

In the new GST regime, the slabs of 28 per cent and 12 per cent have been abolished. “This means that now there will be only two tax slabs – five and 18 per cent,” the BJP leader added.

However, Congress minister Chauhan justified the loss to the state by saying, “Reducing the GST rate is a welcome step. This will provide relief to the common man. Some things will become cheaper. But, this will reduce the revenue collection of Himachal.”

He said the change in GST slab would cause a loss of about Rs 1,000 crore.

