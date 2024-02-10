Congress expels Acharya Pramod Krishnam for 'indiscipline'

New Delhi, Feb 10 The Congress on Saturday expelled Acharya Pramod Krishnam from the party for indiscipline.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal in a statement said that keeping in view the complains of indiscipline and repeated anti-party remarks, the party president has approved the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee's proposal to expel Pramod Krishnam from the party with immediate effect for a period of six years.

--IANS

