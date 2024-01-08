Congress eyes 12 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jan 8 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday asked the leaders of his Congress to aim at winning at least 12 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the coming elections.

Revanth Reddy, who is also the state party chief, asked the leaders to work hard to ensure that the party secure more votes than the votes it got in Assembly elections.

He held a meeting with in-charge ministers of five districts and MLAs to discuss the preparations for the Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting was attended by leaders from Adilabad, Nizamabad, Medak, Mahabubnagar and Hyderabad districts.

The Chief Minister informed the leaders that he will start visiting districts after January 26.

The first public meeting will be held at Indravelli in Adilabad district. He recalled that it was Indravelli he had addressed the first public meeting after taking over as state chief.

He suggested Congress leaders from Adilabad make arrangements for laying the foundation stone for a memorial park at the martyrs’ memorial in Indravelli. He promised that the families of martyrs will be identified and they will be provided all the assistance.

Revanth Reddy said development of Assembly constituencies will be the responsibility of in-charge ministers of undivided districts. He told the party leaders that they will be involved in welfare and development works.

Reiterating that he is not like his predecessor, he said he would be available to MLAs after January 26. The Chief Minister said he would meet MLAs at the State Secretariat between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. for three days a week.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor