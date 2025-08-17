Congress faces internal uprising across MP over district president appointments

Bhopal, Aug 17 The Congress party in Madhya Pradesh is grappling with widespread unrest following the announcement of 71 new city and district presidents under its much-touted 'Sangathan Sarjan Abhiyan'.

What was meant to be a campaign for organisational renewal has instead triggered protests, resignations, and accusations of favouritism, with party workers across the state openly challenging the leadership's decisions.

The most intense backlash has emerged from Guna district, where the appointment of Raghogarh legislator and former minister Jaivardhan Singh, son of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, as District Congress President has sparked outrage.

Speaking to IANS, Jaivardhan Singh said, 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan' is "Rahul Gandhi ji's visionary initiative aimed at reinforcing the party's grassroots structure further. I'm honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading this effort in Guna. We will work collectively to strengthen the organisation further at every level".

"The initiative is to strengthen the organisation further at the last layer of organisation, and I feel honoured to take such responsibility and challenge for Guna. We all will work together to strengthen our organisation further," he said.

On Saturday evening, Congress workers in Aaron Tehsil of Guna took to the streets, burning an effigy of State Congress president Jitu Patwari and accusing the high command of ignoring committed local leaders.

Protesters reportedly raised slogans denouncing the leadership's decision, arguing that Singh's elevation bypassed grassroots workers who have long served the party without recognition.

A video of the protest went viral on social media. However, the video is not verified by IANS.

This discontent is not isolated, as similar protests across districts Bhopal, Ujjain, Satna, Burhanpur, Raisen, and Dewas erupted.

In Ujjain Rural, Mahesh Parmar's appointment has drawn sharp criticism, while in Satna, workers have opposed Siddharth Kushwaha's selection through posts on social media.

In Burhanpur, supporters of Arun Yadav reportedly held a secret meeting to express their dissatisfaction.

In minority-dominated districts, the absence of Muslim city presidents has further fuelled anger, with many workers and office bearers voicing their frustration on social media.

In Bhopal, the controversy has taken a personal turn. Monu Saxena, a known Digvijaya Singh loyalist and contender for the district president post, expressed deep disappointment over being overlooked.

A post from the "Monu Saxena Fan Club" claimed that Rahul Gandhi's vision for organisational creation had been "dissolved in Bhopal".

Saxena alleged that the appointment of Praveen Saxena, who has been reappointed as city president, was influenced by individuals with ties to the BJP.

The composition of the new district presidents has also come under scrutiny. Of the 71 names announced, 21 are reappointments, while six MLAs and 11 former MLAs have been given responsibility.

The list includes 12 OBCs, 10 STs, 8 SCs, 3 minorities, and four women. Many workers are questioning the rationale behind these choices, especially after the party spent two months promising fresh faces and youth representation.

"If the plan was to bring back old faces, why run a campaign for new leadership?" asked a disgruntled office bearer from Dewas and Burhanpur on condition of anonymity.

Amid the growing unrest, PCC Chief Patwari has attempted damage control, urging unity and promising that "those left out will be given new responsibilities soon".

In a public message on his X handle, he emphasised the need to take Congress's ideology to every home and prepare collectively for the 2028 elections.

"A strong organisation is the identity of Congress in Madhya Pradesh. Everyone's contribution matters," he said.

However, the gap between the party's promises and its actions has left many workers disillusioned. In several districts, resignations have already begun, and the leadership now faces the challenge of restoring trust and cohesion within its ranks.

With internal dissent mounting and credibility at stake, the Congress party's organisational strategy in Madhya Pradesh stands at a critical crossroads.

