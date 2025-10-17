Congress faces turmoil in Bihar over ticket distribution; Tariq Anwar raises questions

Patna, Oct 17 The Congress party is facing internal turmoil in Bihar over ticket distribution for the upcoming 2025 Assembly elections.

After announcing the names of 48 candidates, the party has been hit by a wave of dissent — from street-level protests to senior leaders openly questioning the selection process.

The situation escalated earlier this week when Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru was attacked by angry party workers at Patna airport.

Allavaru narrowly escaped unharmed, though his supporters were assaulted.

Videos have since emerged from Sadakat Ashram, the party’s state headquarters, showing verbal altercations and chaos among disgruntled workers accusing the leadership of selling tickets.

Amid this growing unrest, Congress MP from Katihar and senior leader Tariq Anwar has publicly criticised the party’s ticket distribution, calling it illogical and unjust.

Anwar cited the example of Gajanand Shahi alias Munna Shahi, who narrowly lost the 2020 Barbigha Assembly seat by just 113 votes.

“Munna Shahi didn’t lose the election — he was made to lose by the administration and government. Yet, his ticket was cancelled this time. This is shocking,” Anwar said.

He further questioned why candidates who lost the 2020 elections by margins of 28,000 to 32,000 votes were re-nominated, while strong contenders like Munna Shahi were dropped.

According to several Congress insiders, the anger within the party is also directed at Krishna Allavaru, who they allege is making unilateral decisions without consulting senior state leaders.

Many believe this has strained the Congress’s long-standing alliance with the RJD, which remains its key partner in the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan).

Critics within the Congress point to Allavaru’s limited political experience — he reportedly worked in corporate firms before being appointed in charge of Bihar — as a factor behind the ongoing discontent.

“The central leadership is only listening to Allavaru. His mismanagement may cost the party dearly in this election,” said a senior Congress functionary on condition of anonymity.

With factionalism deepening and seat-sharing disputes unresolved, the Congress faces a steep challenge to present a united front in Bihar as campaigning gains momentum.

