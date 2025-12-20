Congress failed Northeast for decades, weakened security: PM Modi

Guwahati, Dec 20 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing the party of neglecting the development of the Northeast for decades, a failure he said had serious implications for national security.

Speaking after inaugurating the new terminal building at the Guwahati airport, the Prime Minister said the region had long suffered due to policy paralysis and a lack of political will under previous Congress-led governments.

Referring specifically to Assam, PM Modi alleged that Congress-era governance allowed large-scale illegal infiltration to take root, creating demographic and security challenges that continue to affect the state.

He said successive Congress governments failed to act decisively, prioritising vote-bank politics over the protection of borders and the interests of indigenous communities.

The Prime Minister asserted that the BJP-led government is now working with full commitment to make Assam infiltration-free through lawful and transparent measures.

However, he claimed that Congress and its allies were attempting to obstruct these efforts by defending infiltrators and questioning actions taken to secure the state and the nation.

PM Modi also defended the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, describing it as a constitutional exercise aimed at ensuring free and fair elections.

He said the Congress' discomfort with the process had become evident as illegal infiltrators were being identified and removed from voter lists, forcing many to leave the country.

The Prime Minister maintained that safeguarding democracy and national security cannot be compromised for political convenience, adding that people in the Northeast are now witnessing a decisive shift in governance and development under the BJP-led dispensation.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the new terminal building of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, marking a major milestone in Assam’s aviation infrastructure.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the inauguration.

Designed to handle an annual passenger capacity of 13.1 million, the state-of-the-art terminal is expected to significantly enhance air connectivity in the Northeast while setting new benchmarks in sustainability and technology-driven airport operations in the country.

The terminal incorporates modern facilities, improved passenger amenities and eco-friendly features aimed at ensuring seamless travel experiences.

The project forms part of the Centre's broader push to strengthen infrastructure and improve regional connectivity under its aviation expansion plans.

Prime Minister Modi said the new terminal building would provide a significant boost to Assam’s infrastructure and economic growth.

He added that improved aviation facilities would play a crucial role in promoting tourism, trade and investment in the region, while further integrating the Northeast with the rest of the country.

