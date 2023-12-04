Congress' failure in Assembly polls unlikely to impact I.N.D.I.A alliance: Mamata

Kolkata, Dec 4 The Assembly poll results of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh is unlikely to impact the future of the grand-opposition I.N.D.I.A. alliance since the results are personal defeats of Congress, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.

"This is Congress's defeat and not the defeat of the people. But I strongly believe that the I.N.D.I.A. alliance will remain united and work together," the chief minister said on the Assembly premises.

Her comments come just an hour after Trinamool Congress national general secretary and the party Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee said that Congress should take lessons from the latest results and change its approach towards other allies in the I.N,D.I.A. alliance.

He also said that the latest Assembly result was a result of the "pollution created by the central agencies".

"Our congratulations are always there for those who have won. But here democracy has been maligned. So I will always condemn that," the Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister once again stressed that if that united contest by the Opposition parties then BJP will be out of power in 2024.

She also pointed out that the vote share percentage between BJP and Congress even in the last elections was marginal. "If there had been a proper seat-sharing agreement the results could have been different."

The Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly ridiculed the chief minister's claims of defeating BJP in 2024 as her day dream.

"First let her face me, an obedient soldier of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then she should dare to face the Prime Minister. She is nothing but a compartmental chief minister whom I defeated at Nandigram in the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections," Adhikari said.

