Congress fields two-time MP Ghubaya from Ferozepur that saw PM Modi's security breach

Chandigarh, May 7 The Congress on Tuesday cleared the nomination of two-time Member of Parliament, Sher Singh Ghubaya, as the party candidate from the Ferozepur parliamentary constituency.

The BJP is yet to announce its candidate for this seat that reported a security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ferozepur.

With Ghubaya's announcement, the party has announced its candidates in all 13 parliamentary constituencies in the state.

State ruling AAP has fielded its Muktsar legislator Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar from the Ferozepur seat, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has given the ticket to Nardev Singh Bobby Mann, a son of former MP Zora Singh Mann.

Ghubaya won the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections on the Akali Dal ticket. He joined the Congress in 2019.

He had represented the Jalalabad assembly seat in the Vidhan Sabha as well when he was with the Akali Dal.

In 2019, the Akali Dal contested 10 of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab in alliance with the BJP in 2019.

Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal won with 1,98,850 votes in 2019, defeating Ghubaya from the Ferozepur seat.

The security breach in Punjab happened on January 5, 2022, just ahead of the assembly polls in the state, when PM Modi was on his way to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur and his cavalcade had to stop and later take a U-turn after protesters blocked his way.

The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for around 20 minutes.

The Congress was in power in Punjab at the time of the incident.

