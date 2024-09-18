Congress Files Police Complaint Against NDA Leaders Over Remarks Targeting Rahul Gandhi

On Wednesday, the Congress party lodged a police complaint in response to recent remarks made by NDA leaders targeting Rahul Gandhi. The party contends that these statements are designed to endanger the safety and security of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and to disrupt national peace, particularly with upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir, and Haryana.

In a complaint filed with the SHO of Tughlaq Road police station, AICC treasurer and general secretary Ajay Maken highlighted recent remarks by BJP leaders Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Ravneet Singh Bittu, and Raghuraj Singh, along with Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad. The Congress referenced these statements in its submission.

Maken sought registration of FIRs against the leaders. Speaking with the media after filing the complaint, Maken said, “We all know that late Indira Gandhi ji and late Rajiv ji have sacrificed their lives for the country. Even after that, they are giving such threats.” Politics in India cannot stoop to a lower level than this, he said. “Not just one BJP leader, but many leaders have said such things, but BJP did not take any action,” he said.

"Rahul Gandhi advocates for SC, ST, OBC, tribal, and minority communities, which is why BJP leaders dislike his statements. This is the reason they are threatening him," Ajay Maken stated. "But let me make it clear — this is the Congress party, and we will not be intimidated or silenced," Maken added.

In the police complaint, Maken pointed out that on September 11, during a BJP event, Tarvinder Singh Marwah openly issued an assassination threat against Rahul Gandhi. Marwah allegedly stated, "Rahul Gandhi, baaz aaja, nahi toh aane wale time mein tera bhi wohi haal hoga jo teri dadi ka haal hua (you better behave, or you will meet the same fate as your grandmother)."

It also cited Sena MLA Gaikwad's announcement of a bounty of Rs 11 lakh for anyone who will cut the tongue of the Leader of Opposition. The complaint cited Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Bittu's remarks, calling the Leader of Opposition the "number one terrorist of the country".