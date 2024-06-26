Congress finished in 15 years, Oppn will also be finished in 15 months: Acharya Pramod Krishnam

New Delhi, June 26 As Rahul Gandhi got elected as the Leader of the Opposition, former Congressman Acharya Pramod Krishnam said sarcastically that Rahul Gandhi would fulfil the wish of Mahatma Gandhi which Congress stalwarts could not fulfil.

Speaking about Rahul Gandhi, Acharya Pramod Krishnam added that just like he managed to finish the Congress party in 15 years, the Opposition will also be finished in 15 months under him.

Making this comment with reference to the question about Rahul Gandhi’s prowess to carry the party forward, he said that the Indian Parliament is neither an arena for Kabaddi nor a badminton court.

“It is not a place to create a ruckus. It is a place to consider the future of the nation, how to make it a ‘vikasit rashtra’,” he said.

He went on to add that NDA has majority and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is blessed by the people for the third time.

“It is the beauty of democracy that the Opposition is required to run the country,” he said.

Further, commenting on the President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Asaduddin Owaisi's oath-taking as a parliamentarian, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said that the country comes first for everyone.

“The Parliament is of India, the Parliamentarian is Indian too. But slogan of a foreign country is not right,” he remarked, referring to Owaise’s comment on Palestine.

“Those who hail other countries in the Parliament should apologise to the people of India,” he said.

