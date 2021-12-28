Congress flag falls as Sonia Gandhi tries to unfurl it on party Foundation Day

The tricolour flag of Indian National Congress fell off the flagpole as it was being unfurled by party president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday. The incident occurred when the party was celebrating its 137th Foundation Day at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. However, Gandhi along with party treasurer Pawan Bansal and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal held the party tricolour in their hand and displayed it briefly.

#WATCH | Congress flag falls off while being hoisted by party's interim president Sonia Gandhi on the party's 137th Foundation Day#Delhipic.twitter.com/A03JkKS5aC — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

A Congress worker later climbed up the flagpole to string the party tricolour.A video shared on Twitter showed the Gandhi pulling the flag to unfurl it as a party member assists her. As hundreds of workers watched, the flag fell into Gandhi’s hands. Seconds later, another member of the party is seen trying to help thread the flag back to the flagpost, but is unsuccessful. The clip ends with the members holding the flag upright with their hands. Party members later replaced the flag pole and the function was repeated after the flag was hoisted again. Party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among those present at the event.

