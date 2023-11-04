Congress fought British, we won't be threatened: Kharge

New Delhi, Nov 4 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday slammed the BJP government accusing it of misusing central agencies and said that the party fought against British and made them leave India.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "It is work of Modi government to misuse ED, CBI and Income Tax during elections and threaten Congress."

"But the Congress which fought against British and made them to leave India, then what is Modi and Shah," Kharge added.

His remarks came after the ED on Friday in a statement said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed that a forensic analysis and a statement made by a ‘cash courier’ had led to “startling allegations” that the promoters of the Mahadev betting app paid about Rs 508 crore to the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister so far, and that “these are subject matter of investigation”.

The ED also claimed that it had recovered Rs 5.39 crore cash from the courier, whom it identified as Asim Das.

A charge sheet was recently filed by the ED in the Mahadev app case where a total of 14 accused were named including main promoters Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal.

Polling for 90 member assembly in Chhattisgarh is scheduled on November 7 and 17 in two phases and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor