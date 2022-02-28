Congress gets setback in Bihar as former MLA Rishi Mishra joins RJD

In a fresh setback to Congress in Bihar, former Union Minister Lalit Narayan Mishra's grandson and former MLA Rishi Mishra on Sunday quit Congress and joined Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav expressed happiness over Mishra's joining and said that this will strengthen the party in Bihar.

"Former Congress MLA Rishi Mishra has joined our party today. This will strengthen the party in the whole of Bihar. It is a matter of happiness that the people who want the development of Bihar are joining our party," Yadav said.

Mishra's grandfather, Lalit Narayan Mishra, was one of the tallest Congress leaders from the state in the 1970s. LN Mishra, who was the then Railways Minister, had died in a bomb blast at a railway station in Samastipur district in 1975.

Rishi Mishra had contested unsuccessfully from the Jale segment in the Darbhanga district in the 2015 assembly polls, a year after he had grabbed the seat in a by-election. He had lost the seat to Jibesh Kumar of the BJP.

( With inputs from ANI )

