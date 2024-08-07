Congress gives adjournment notice in LS to discuss caste-based census

New Delhi, Aug 7 Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the issue of the caste-based census.

“I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance… the urgent need for a caste-based census,” Tagore said in the notice.

He said there was a drastic budget cut for the Census to Rs 1,309.46 crore from Rs 23,768 crore which has raised concerns about the government's “commitment to timely and effective data collection". He said the census is crucial for social justice and the targeted welfare of the marginalised communities.

“The lack of necessary funds impacts the efficacy of this important process. We urge the government to prioritise and complete the caste-based census promptly to ensure social justice and equitable progress,” said the Congress MP.

Congress has promised to conduct a nationwide socio-economic and caste census to enumerate their socio-economic conditions. The party MP and its former president Rahul Gandhi have been highlighting this for the past few years.

Gandhi has also said the Congress government whenever it comes to power will ensure the 50 per cent cap on reservation is removed in the interest of the people. He has even called the caste census his “life’s mission”.

In the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, several key bills and reports will be tabled.

The Finance Bill for the financial year 2024-2025, which was moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, will be taken into consideration and for passing also. The agenda of the Lower House read: "Further consideration of the following motion moved by Nirmala Sitharaman on the 6th August 2024 namely, that the Bill to give effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for the financial year 2024- 2025, be taken into consideration. Nirmala Sitharaman to move that the Bill be passed."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor