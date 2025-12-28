Congress government destroyed 'golden Telangana', claims BRS

Hyderabad, Dec 28 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday accused the Congress government and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of destroying a “golden Telangana” built during ten years of BRS governance.

He said it was due to BRS policies that land values in Hyderabad had risen to as high as Rs 150 crore per acre.

He also accused the Congress government of reversing the development achieved in Palamuru (Mahabubnagar) district and pushing it back into distress and large-scale migration.

Addressing a meeting of newly elected sarpanches in Nagarkurnool, he said the Congress government had failed to carry forward key irrigation and development projects, undoing years of progress made during the BRS regime. He alleged that despite being in power for two years, the Congress government had not completed even 10 per cent of the works initiated earlier.

“Palamuru was made green and prosperous under KCR’s leadership. Today, without even lifting a handful of soil, the Chief Minister is indulging in irresponsible and abusive rhetoric. Congress has once again turned Palamuru into a migration district by stalling projects and drying up irrigation,” said KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known.

He stated that nearly 90 per cent of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project works were completed during the KCR government. However, after coming to power, the Congress government cancelled approved tenders and crippled the project. KTR also alleged that the Revanth Reddy government had compromised Telangana’s rightful water allocations, severely impacting farmers.

KTR announced that former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is preparing for another phase of struggle to protect the Palamuru–Rangareddy project, safeguard Telangana’s water interests, and stand with farmers. He said KCR would soon visit Palamuru and appealed to the people of the region to support the movement.

Highlighting the agrarian crisis, KTR said the Congress government had replaced the “Rythu Bandhu” era with what he termed “Ra-Bandhu” (Vulture) rule. He alleged that farmers were being forced to plead for urea fertiliser, standing in long queues even during cold conditions. “Revanth Reddy has no concern for farmers. During KCR’s tenure, there was never a shortage of urea, and farmers received fertilisers as per their needs,” he said.

KTR accused the Congress of coming to power with unrealistic promises and cheating the public after assuming office. He said the Chief Minister resorted to abusive language whenever questioned about the implementation of poll promises, even after completing two years in power.

Stating that Revanth Reddy was obsessed with criticising KCR wherever he went, KTR remarked that the Chief Minister’s frustration was evident. He challenged Revanth Reddy to publicly take an oath assuring uninterrupted supply of urea to farmers and implementation of the promised Rs 4,000 pension scheme.

Reiterating that “wherever Congress is in power, there is no progress,” KTR said Telangana was witnessing the same reality. He expressed confidence that the Congress government had only two more years left and that BRS would return to power thereafter. “Only a KCR-led government can restore development, prosperity and dignity to villages,” he said.

