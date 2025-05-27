Congress govt ‘missed opportunities’ to address challenges during 1971 war: Assam CM

Guwahati, May 27 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday reflected on the aftermath of India’s 1971 war victory, suggesting that the government at the time missed a crucial opportunity to address deep-rooted challenges in eastern and northern India.

Sarma said the historic win offered a rare moment for decisive action, particularly in the Northeast, but that potential went unrealised.

“After the historic victory in the 1971 war, if the government of that time had wanted, it was possible to solve many complex problems of eastern and northern India. Unfortunately, this opportunity was not used properly,” Sarma said.

The 1971 war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh, is widely regarded as one of India’s most decisive military triumphs. However, Sarma contended that the Central government under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi failed to capitalise on the momentum, particularly in stabilising the Northeast, a region that has since grappled with insurgency, ethnic unrest, and unresolved border issues.

In a parallel development, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey shared what he claimed was a declassified 1971 US intelligence cable.

The document allegedly sheds light on Indira Gandhi’s acceptance of a United Nations ceasefire proposal during the Bangladesh Liberation War.

Dubey’s revelation comes amid demands from the opposition for transparency over the Union government’s recent understanding with Pakistan regarding cessation of hostilities, an issue that has sparked fresh political debate over India’s diplomatic and military decisions, both past and present.

In a post on X, Dubey questioned whether the former PM's decision was influenced by US pressure. He further accused her of taking the decision to cease fire despite opposition from then-Defence Minister Jagjivan Ram and Army Chief Sam Manekshaw.

He further interrogated whether India prioritised the creation of Bangladesh over reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and securing assets like the Kartarpur Gurdwara.

"Indira Gandhi, the Iron Lady. Under American pressure, India itself stopped the 1971 war despite opposition from the then Defence Minister Jagjivan Ram and Army Chief Sam Manekshaw. Babu Jagjivan Ram wanted that the war should be stopped only after our part of Kashmir, which Pakistan forcefully occupies, is back, but the fear of the Iron Lady and the terror of China could not do this. Was the priority for India to take back its land and the Kartarpur Gurdwara, or to create Bangladesh?" Dubey stated on X.

