Congress had established a quasi Islamic state: Trivedi

Rejecting all allegations of being a fascist party, BJP's national spokesperson and member of Rajya Sabha Sudhanshu Trivedi today alleged that Congress had established a quasi-Islamic state and India became a secular nation in true sense after BJP came to power in 2014.

Trivedi was interviewed by Kishor Ajwani, managing editor of News18 India, during the Lokmat National Conclave in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Vijay Darda, former Rajya Sabha member and Chairman of Lokmat Editorial Board, welcomed him while Devendra Darda, managing director of Lokmat Media Group, presented him a memento.

The BJP spokesperson pointed out that no secular country, other than India, had Muslim personal law board, Waqf department, triple talaq, nikah halala, Haj subsidy, etc. When there was conflict between the Supreme Court judgment and Sharia law, the Congress government at the Centre enacted a law to supersede the SC in favour of Sharia. How could such a country be called secular, he asked.

There was a conspiracy to defame Hindus, who were the most tolerant people in the world, he said.

Adherents of all religions coexisted peacefully in India. Zoroastrians (Parsis) had been uprooted from their own nation but were flourishing here. Thousands of foreigners participated in the Kumbh Mela but no one asked them to convert to Hinduism. This did not happen in any other country, Trivedi said.

On misuse of central investigative agencies, Trivedi said that Congress and not BJP indulged in this practice. When the opposition parties were opposing against the tabling of PAC report on 2G scam, SP and BSP supported Congress and within 15 days the CBI cases against their leaders were closed. Cases have not been closed against any leader during the BJP regime, he said.

The spokesperson claimed that BJP was being blamed for cases that had been filed during tenure of other governments. A case was registered against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald scam in October 2013 when Congress was in power. Laloo Prasad Yadav had gone to jail in 1997, when Third Front government was ruling at the Centre.

Congress strongly opposed the sedition law but its own chief minister Ashok Gehlot used it against his own MLAs and ministers, he said.

When asked BJP had accused Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma of corruption before the recent Assembly elections but later formed a government with him, Trivedi said that BJP formed governments with other parties for the benefit of the nation but had never done so with Congress, whose ideology it does not like.