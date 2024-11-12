Congress has always exploited OBC community: Haryana CM

Mumbai, Nov 12 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday alleged that Congress has always exploited the OBC community saying that OBCs were never given rights but rather their rights were given away to the other classes.

"Now the true face of Congress has come before the people. The voters in Haryana rejected the Congress and voted for the BJP solely based on their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the work done by the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Haryana," he said.

At the press conference here, Saini said that the people rejected the Congress in Haryana only because of the development works done by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the last ten years and the state government. In just ten years, the BJP government at the centre has done much more than what Congress could do despite enjoying power for a very long time.

He appealed to the people of Maharashtra to teach a bitter lesson to the Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi and to maintain the pace of development in Maharashtra by the double-engine Government.

Saini said that in ten years, the Modi government has brought many schemes for farmers, women and youth and the government has ensured the progress of these elements of the society. Before 2014, one had to queue up for four days to buy a gas cylinder. Now we get gas cylinders at home. The government has worked to bring the country closer by creating better infrastructure.

Saini also mentioned that 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' is the motto of this government which goes to prove that BJP is equivalent to a guarantee of development.

"In Maharashtra, the Mahayuti government paid Rs 1500 to women through the Ladki Bahin Yojana, but the Congress went to court to stop the scheme," said Saini. He claimed that Congress has always insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Constitution too.

