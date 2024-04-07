Congress has always questioned our history and heritage: Yogi Adityanath

Jaipur, April 7 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the Congress has always raised questions over the country’s history and heritage.

“Congress has straight away denied the existence of Ram and Krishna and always questioned the country’s history and heritage,” the Chief Minister said while addressing an election rally in Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

He said that Congress in the Supreme Court said that Ram and Krishna were imaginary figures.

“In Rajasthan, Mirabai dedicated her entire life to the devotion of Krishna. Ram Mandir has been built in Ayodhya. If someone had gone to Ayodhya 10 years ago and if he goes now, he will see the transformation. Earlier, there used to be bombings in UP, now there are only chants of ‘bam bam’,” the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said.

He said that there have been no riots in Uttar Pradesh last seven years of BJP rule.

“Kavad Yatra is taken out with much fanfare. BJP has ensured that the rule of law is maintained,” he said.

BJP has given the ticket to Kanhaiya Lal from the Dausa Lok Sabha seat. The UP CM appealed to all to campaign for Kanhaiyalal. He asked everyone to take time out from their busy schedule and consider themselves as a representative of Kanhaiyal Lal and PM Modi.

The Chief Minister further attacked the INDIA alliance candidate Amra Ram without taking his name.

He said that Sikar is the land of education, the Holy place of Salasar Balaji and Khatushyam. “What is the role of communists in this land? They have 'vanished' from Bengal too as Bengalis threw them into the Bay of Bengal. What is their need in a state like Rajasthan?” he asked.

He said that PM Modi dedicated his entire life to the country and society. “The public is his family. Vote for Sumedhanand Saraswati, so that the message goes out that Sikar has buried Communists in the desert,” he said.

He added that the Ram Mandir was built in Ayodhya. “Could Congress or Communists have done this work?” he questioned.

