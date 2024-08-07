Congress has 'damaged' dignity of the Assembly: Rajasthan BJP chief

Jaipur, Aug 7 Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore has criticised the Congress legislators in the state for failing to follow due parliamentary rules inside the Assembly and insulting democracy repeatedly by its leaders.

Calling the behaviour of the Congress leaders as 'reprehensible', he said that once again in the Assembly, the Congress legislators have insulted democracy by damaging the dignity of the House.

"Congress leaders are continuously working against the parliamentary tradition. While in the state, the Congress leaders in the Assembly are unable to digest their defeat and insult democracy. On the other hand, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is hurting public sentiments by making indecent remarks against Hindus. From this it seems that indecent behaviour towards the House and the Chair has become a habit of Congress leaders," the state BJP President added.

The BJP leader said: "A former Minister in the previous Congress government used abusive language in the Assembly House and the other insults hurled at the Assembly Speaker by calling him 'Dhritarashtra'. This is the character of Congress leaders who are insulting women and also killing democracy. The work of killing the Constitution is being done by the Congress leaders who roam around with the Constitution book in their hands."

The ruckus in the Assembly by Congress legislators has continued since Monday after the Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani suspended their party MLA Mukesh Bhakar. Congress MLAs continued to protest inside the Assembly on Monday and Tuesday.

Bhakar was again seen inside the Assembly House after which Speaker Devnani asked the government Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg to float a proposal and suspended Bhakar for six months and Assembly proceedings were adjourned sine die.

