Congress has held IUML hostage: CPI-M

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 10 Kerala CPI-M on Friday said that the Congress has held the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) as a hostage and the party is moving slowly away from the Congress-led alliance.

“The IUML is slowly moving away from the Congress led UDF as the Congress is trying to hold them as a hostage. The IUML is also not happy with the Congress. Both the parties do not have the same warmth as before,” CPI-M veteran and Left Front convener E.P Jayarajan told the media persons.

He said that he is doubtful that IUML will not be an alliance partner of Congress in near future.

The CPI-M has been wooing the IUML for a while which peaked when the IUML came under pressure when the CPI-M extended an invite to them to attend a rally in support for Palestine which will be held at Kozhikode later this month.

However, the IUML also came under pressure when a faction of them wanted to attend it, but the Congress too heaved a sigh of relief when IUML decided not to take part in the rally.

Leader of Opposition V.D Satheesan said the CPI-M is jittery that two invites to the IUML were turned down. “It’s natural CPI-M is upset and such comments from them is least surprising,” Satheesan said.

The IUML which contested in 25 seats during the 2021 assembly polls, won 15 seats and garnered 8.27 per cent of the total votes, which is the fourth among all the parties after CPI-M, Congress and BJP.

In the 20 seats to the Lok Sabha, the IUML contests two seats in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, they won both the seats.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor