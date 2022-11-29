"Congress has insulted every Gujarati...," says Sambit Patra over Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Ravana' remark

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra took a swipe at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his derogatory remark on PM Modi, saying that the Congress party has insulted not just the son of Gujarat but this insult has been rubbed into the heart of every Gujarati.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge made this controversial remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election meeting in Gujarat.

BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra during a press conference here said, "Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ravana is a grave insult to every Gujarati and it is an insult which is rubbed into every Gujarati which only reflects the mentality of the party (Congress)."

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra charged that Congress top leaders have insulted PM Modi time and again.

"Sonia Gandhi who was the chief of the Congress had addressed PM Modi as a merchant of death (maut ka saudagar). Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay had told PM Modi to die Hitler's death," he said.

Patra further accused the Congress party of dividing the country and said that the 'Tukde Tukde gang' is dividing the country and has abused PM Modi.

"It is an appeal to all Gujaratis that the party whose president has insulted Modi should be taught a lesson. Gujaratis should come out of their homes in a democratic way and take revenge by voting against Congress," he said.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra lauded the work done by PM Modi for the backward classes of society.

"PM Modi has been working for the development of the downtrodden and backward section of the society and it has been his constant effort for the last eight years," he said.

BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that Congress has abused the PM and 'Gareeb Samaj' more than 80 times.

"After "aukat dikha denge" by Madhusudan Mistry now Kharge ji crosses the line - calls PM Modi Ravan! Recently he had used more objectionable words. Congress has abused PM and Gareeb Samaj more than 80 times Maut Ka Saudagar to Ravan to Neech to Hitler Ki maut!," said Poonawalla.

( With inputs from ANI )

