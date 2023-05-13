Congress has the edge, Sonia Gandhi's party to form govt in Karnataka

If one goes by trends, Congress could be returning to power in the state. The simple majority mark is 113 seats. As per ECI trends, Congress is leading in 76 of 140 seats, the BJP in 45 and JDS in 16.After a fierce electoral contest between the BJP, Congress and JD(S), the counting of votes for the 224-member Karnataka assembly is being held today. The results will seal the fate of several heavyweights, including chief minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress stalwarts Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and JD(S)'s HD Kumaraswamy. Counting of votes began at 8 am at 36 centres across the state. Most exit polls have given an edge to the Congress over the ruling BJP.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed confidence that the ruling BJP will cross the "magic number" with a clear majority. "We are confident that we will win and cross the magic number. We have got the ground report from all the booths and the constituencies". On being asked about Congress having allegedly booked resorts to keep the flock together, Mr Bommai said the grand old party will not get a majority and hence they are in touch with other parties. The voting passed off peacefully on May 10 with a record voting turnout of 73.19 per cent, surpassing the 72.36 per cent recorded in 2018.The high-command of Congress, headed Mallikarjun Kharge, has called for a meeting in Bangalore this evening. Kharge, along with three observers, will interact with elected MLAs to gather feedback on potential chief ministerial candidate.

