Congress has turned Rajasthan into an ATM for the party: Amit Shah

Jaipur, Nov 17 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan over alleged corruption and scams in the state, saying that the corrupt will not be spared when the BJP forms the government in the desert state, which goes to the polls on November 25.

Addressing a large gathering in Ajmer district, Shah said, “I urge you to form a double-engine government under the leadership of Narendra Modi. We will investigate all the corruption cases, and those who have taken money from the poor will be turned upside down and straightened.

Shah attacked Chief Minister Gehlot on the 'Lal Diary' issue, saying that the Congress government in the state has indulged in corruption for the past five years.

He also said that the Congress has turned Rajasthan into an ATM for the party.

“Gehlot government has made entire Rajasthan an ATM for the Congress. Whenever the Congress needs money, its leaders from Delhi come to Rajasthan to collect the same,” the Home Minister said.

"Rajasthan is number one in crime, appeasement and atrocities on women. The state is number one in terms of crime against women, cyber crime, paper leak, petrol price, electricity rates, inflation index and Mandi tax. The Gehlot government has made life miserable for the people of Rajasthan," he added.

Stating that Congress is a family-based party, Shah said, "Ashok Gehlot wants to launch Vaibhav Gehlot in Rajasthan. Sonia Gandhi wants to launch Rahul Gandhi at the Centre. I want to tell the Congress, your launching pad has been spoiled.

"Efforts are on to launch Rahul for 15 years, but that rocket does not fly, rather it keeps coming back every time. Vaibhav Gehlot also contested elections from Jodhpur in 2019, but lost."

Shah also said that scams were committed in recruitment exams in Rajasthan.

"Papers were leaked repeatedly in the past five years, spoiling the future of 1.40 crore youth," he said.

On the law and order situation in Rajasthan, Shah said, "If mothers and sisters are unsafe anywhere in the country, it is in Rajasthan. The Kanhaiya Lal murder case took place in Rajasthan. Riots broke out in Tonk and Dungarpur in 2019, in Baran and Jhalawar in 2021, and in Karauli, Jodhpur, Chhabra, Bhilwara, Nohar, Malpura and Jaipur in 2022. But the government did not take any steps out of greed for vote bank politics.

“This government lives in resorts. Can those who cannot save their own government save our borders," he asked.

"The Gehlot government crossed all limits doing vote bank politics. A 300-year-old Shiva temple was demolished in Alwar, Ram Darbar was bulldozed in Salasar, a saint committed suicide in protest against illegal mining. Such incidents were not reported from anywhere in the country, but only from Rajasthan. The Congress is doing appeasement politics. If it remains in power, organisations like PFI will get a free hand," Shah concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor