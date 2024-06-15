Congress holds 'Matka Phod' protest in Delhi over water crisis

New Delhi, June 15 The Congress on Saturday held a 'Matka Phod' protest in all 280 blocs of the national capital over the water crisis and accused the AAP government of failing to tackle the tanker mafia.

Congress, a constituent of the INDIA bloc alongside the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has slammed the state government, as well as the Central government, for "neglecting" public grievances and "providing cover" to tanker mafias.

"Today, I participated in the Matka breaking demonstration in Shakarpur, Delhi, along with District President Manoj Yadav Ji, Surendra Sharma Ji, Murari Lal Ji, Delhi Congress leaders and local area residents. Delhiites are suffering the consequences of tanker mafia, leakage and the government's negligence. We will strongly convey the voice of the rights of the people of Delhi to the government," Devender Yadav, President of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, said in a post on X.

While, the AAP is blaming the neighbouring states, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, for "deliberately halting" Delhi's water supply, Congress alleges that despite Himachal Pradesh releasing 133 cusecs of water, it did not reach the capital. The party demanded an investigation into this issue and the tanker mafia's activities.

In a recent meeting, Delhi Congress leaders, including former MPs and MLAs, also discussed the Central government's "indifference" to the water scarcity in Delhi.

"The severe water shortage, especially in scorching summers, leads to conflicts and quarrels among residents in many parts of Delhi," local people, who were protesting alongside Delhi Congress leaders, said.

They slammed the AAP for its "inability" to curb the illegal diversion of water by tanker mafias.

The local people complained that during summer, they do not receive water for 2-3 days.

"Moreover, when tap water is available, it is often contaminated, forcing us to buy expensive bottled water," they said.

Earlier, Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri also led a similar protest against the AAP in Chhatarpur, where a significant number of women participated in it, carrying pots on their heads and breaking them while raising slogans.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor