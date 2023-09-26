Congress holds pressers across 20 cities demanding immediate implementation women's quota

New Delhi, Sep 26 The Congress on Monday held pressers across 20 cities demanding implementation of one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha from 2024 itself, along with reservation for women belonging to the OBC communities.

In a post on X, Congress General secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Today, 20 Congresswomen addressed the media in 20 different cities across the country demanding implementation of one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha from 2024 itself, along with reservation for women belonging to the OBC communities."

In Chandigarh, Congress spokesperson Radhika Khera led the charge and hit back at the government, saying that women's reservation is important for half the population for their political engagement and empowerment.

She said that with the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, many more women will come into the Parliament and the state Assemblies.

Stating that the Congress fully supports the Bill, which was recently passed by both Houses of the Parliament, Khera also asserted that the party had led the fight for women's reservation since 1989 when former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi first brought the Bill for reservation in panchayats.

She also pointed out thatwhen the first Bill for women's reservation was brought, it was vehemently opposed by veteran BJP leaders like L.K. Advani, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Yashwant Singh.

This Bill could not be passed in the Lok Sabha by just seven votes, Khera claimed.

