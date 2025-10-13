Congress ideology beyond social media posturing: Priyanka Gandhi

Shimla, Oct 13 Saying the essence of the Congress’s ideology is public service, and beyond social media posturing, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday slammed the Central government for discrimination against Himachal Pradesh, as it is ruled by the Congress.

Referring to natural calamities in the monsoon, she said hundreds of families were displaced and widespread damage occurred, yet no assistance was provided by the Centre despite repeated appeals by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu.

Priyanka was here along with her mother Sonia Gandhi, the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, who unveiled the statue of six-time Chief Minister, the late Virbhadra Singh, at the historic Ridge here.

Addressing a public meeting after the unveiling ceremony, Member of Parliament Priyanka praised the Chief Minister for personally supporting affected families, contrasting this with the Centre’s focus on electoral politics over people’s welfare.

She described the unveiling as a proud moment for all, particularly the people of Himachal Pradesh. She recalled Virbhadra Singh as a leader whose heart always beat for the welfare of the state.

Emphasising her family’s enduring bond with Himachal Pradesh, from former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to her own family, she said she not only has a home in Shimla but also shares a deep connection with the mountains.

Priyanka added that a few political leaders remain committed to the truth, as Virbhadra Singh did. “Just as Mahatma Gandhi guided the nation, Virbhadra Singh guided Himachal Pradesh,” she said, underlining that the essence of the Congress’s ideology is public service, beyond social media posturing.

She also highlighted that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi fearlessly speaks the truth, reflecting the party’s principles. Chief Minister Sukhu welcomed Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, recalling his three decades of working alongside Virbhadra Singh in the party.

He lauded Virbhadra Singh as a leader of the masses with a focus on public welfare. He also acknowledged the support of the Gandhi family in Himachal’s development, highlighting initiatives such as IIT Mandi, IIM Sirmaur, and the establishment of a central university, and noted that Priyanka’s residence has boosted tourism in the state.

State party President Pratibha Singh described the unveiling as an emotional and joyous occasion, praising Chief Minister Sukhu for emulating Virbhadra Singh’s simple lifestyle and dedication to public service.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri called Virbhadra Singh the architect of modern Himachal Pradesh, recalling his tireless dedication to education, women’s empowerment, and public welfare.

He said, besides former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who granted statehood, the first Chief Minister, Yashwant Singh Parmar, played a pivotal role in the state’s formation. Virbhadra Singh's deep emotional connection with the people and attending to their concerns till late at night made him different.

