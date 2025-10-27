Congress infighting: Parameshwara backs Minister Muniyappa for K'taka CM post

Bengaluru, Oct 27 Amid the ongoing leadership dispute, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara has said that he would be happy if senior party leader and Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, K.H. Muniyappa, who comes from the Dalit community, becomes the Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Monday, Parameshwara said Muniyappa, a seven-time MP, is an efficient leader.

“Muniyappa has been elected as MP seven times from the Congress party. It is not easy to win seven times. He is a senior leader and a former Union Minister. He is efficient. If Muniyappa is made the Chief Minister, I will be happy.”

“Since we belong to the same community, I will naturally be happy if our community gets an opportunity. The community that has long been suppressed and exploited -- if it comes to power, won’t we be happier? In this context, Muniyappa is efficient, and if he is made the Chief Minister, I will be happy,” Parameshwara added.

Parameshwara also hails from the Dalit community.

When asked about the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle, Parameshwara said, “I don’t know anything about it, as we cannot make statements on decisions that rest with the high command. Let us wait for their decision. Making statements to the media will only create confusion. Has anyone from the high command said anything? We have absolutely no information from them.”

“We can react only if there is any communication from the high command regarding cabinet reshuffle, leadership change, or other developments. Any statements made by us have no significance unless they come from the high command,” he said.

“No matter who makes such statements, unless they come from the high command, they carry no value,” he reiterated.

“The high command will consider everything and make decisions accordingly. First, there were talks about power-sharing; now there is talk of a cabinet reshuffle. Such daily confusion only affects governance. If governance has to improve, this must stop, and the focus should return to administration,” Parameshwara said.

“There has been flooding in North Karnataka and Bengaluru. There are also concerns about road infrastructure and the pothole menace. If we want to address these complaints, we need to focus more on governance,” he added.

Speaking about various statements by Congress leaders on cabinet reshuffle and leadership, Parameshwara said, “You all know who makes the decisions in the Congress party. If a few people in Karnataka make statements in this regard, it will not make any difference. The high command will think and analyse. There are elections in Bihar now; after that, if there is a need, the high command will take appropriate action.”

These statements have gained significance amid the leadership row within the ruling Congress party. Recently, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son and MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah stirred controversy by projecting Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi as the successor to CM Siddaramaiah.

