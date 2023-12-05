Congress is a drowning ship: Vijay Sinha

Patna, Dec 5 Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha said on Tuesday that the Congress party is a drowning ship and anyone who is on board would also drown.

The statement by Vijay Kumar Sinha came after the BJP’s victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

“There are seven parties in Bihar and the INDIA bloc is a replication of it. After the BJP separated from the government, the Mahagathbandhan has lost every election. The people of Bihar and the country knew the result of the INDIA bloc,” Sinha said.

“Leaders like Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav know the fate of the Congress party. They know that the Congress party is a drowning ship and hence they are searching for an excuse to separate from the INDIA bloc,” Sinha said.

“The leaders of the Mahagathbandhan tried to spread casteist hysteria, religious hysteria and do politics of appeasement in Bihar. Nitish Kumar is sitting on the post of chief minister and saving the corrupt and criminals of the state. The people of Bihar want freedom from it and Nitish Kumar is realising the mood of the people. Hence, Nitish Kumar is searching for an excuse to separate from the Congress party,” Sinha said.

