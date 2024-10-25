Congress is against farmers & youth: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Oct 25 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Friday that the BJP government understands the pain and suffering of farmers and is working on every issue related to farmers and accused the Congress of being against the farmers and youths.

He was addressing the nomination meeting organised in support of BJP candidate Revantram Danga for the Assembly by-election in Khinvsar on Friday.

He said that the Congress party is a party of “loot” and “lies”. They have not fulfilled any of the promises made in their manifesto whereas the BJP has fulfilled 50 per cent of the promises made in the Sankalp Patra in just 10 months and every promise will be fulfilled in future too, he added.

“Our government has increased the MSP of wheat from Kisan Samman Nidhi. Now the government in the state is purchasing moong at MSP. Also, understanding the importance of water for drinking and irrigation for farmers, we took historic decisions like ERCP and Yamuna Water Agreement as soon as we came to power,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the paper leak cases that happened during the last government had shattered the dreams of the youth.

“More than 200 accused have been sent behind bars by the government in these cases. None of them is going to escape,” he said.

Sharma further said that to conduct the examinations on time, the government has released a two-year recruitment calendar including the date of examination results.

"Also, our government will give four lakh government jobs to the youth in five years. Out of which we are giving one lakh jobs in the first year itself. About 33,000 youth have also been given appointments. In the recent cabinet meeting, it has been finalised to create about 90,000 jobs," he said.

The Chief Minister said that Nagaur is the heart of Rajasthan. "The youth and farmers here are working strongly and taking the state forward. We are continuously working to provide adequate electricity to the farmers smoothly. We have signed MoUs worth 2.24 lakh crores to make the state self-reliant in the energy sector. Our government is also working with a commitment on the resolution of providing adequate electricity to the farmers during the day by the year 2027," he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the general public to send Revant Ram Danga to the Assembly by making him win with a huge number of votes.

