Congress is most dishonest & deceitful party: PM Modi at Haryana poll rally

New Delhi, Sep 28 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing an election rally in Haryana launched a blistering attack at the Congress party, accusing it of prioritising its electoral interests above public issues.

Addressing his third election meeting in the poll-bound state, PM Modi described the Congress party as the most 'dishonest and deceitful' party.

He called out the barrage of lies spread by the Congress party in the past few elections to buttress his charge and claimed that the party can ‘stoop to any level’ to win the support of people and then doesn’t take time in ‘disowning’ them.

Referring to the Sukhwinder Sukhu government in Himachal, PM Modi said that Congress made big promises to people during the election campaign but when it rode to power, it put all those pledges on the backseat.

“After rising to power, it has betrayed the people of the state. It hasn’t fulfilled any poll promises. Today, the debt-laden Himachal government is finding it difficult to even shell out employees’ salary and DA,” PM Modi told the gathering.

Taking a jibe at the friction and infighting in the Haryana Congress unit, he said that a fight is on within the party to gain supremacy, rather than to show concern for the public.

“Wherever there is Congress, there is no stability. A party which can’t keep its flock together, how can it keep the state together,” he said.

PM Modi also lashed out at the Congress ‘Shahi Parivar’, a reference to the Gandhis and said that many state leaders who showed unflinching loyalty to the family are also questioning the top leadership today.

Prime Minister also pitched for 'non-stop Haryana' under the BJP government and made an appeal to the people to give a mandate to the BJP.

“Haryana has made up its mind to give up its mandate to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for a record third time,” he said in a roaring voice, receiving cheers from the crowd.

Notably, this is the third election meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the poll-bound Haryana. BJP functionaries said that PM Modi’s rally in Hisar will have an impact on at least adjoining 23 seats.

Hisar district gained prominence after India’s richest woman Savitri Jindal joined the fray from the Assembly seat as an Independent candidate.

--IANS

mr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor