'Congress is quintessential vote chor', Amit Malviya claims Pawan Khera holds two voter IDs

New Delhi, Sep 2 BJP leader Amit Malviya on Tuesday accused the Congress party's national spokesperson, Pawan Khera, of holding two active EPIC numbers in Delhi and said the grand old party was the "quintessential vote thief", "mutilating" the electoral system and "stealing" mandates by legitimising infiltrators and non-Indians.

Malviya shared the details of Khera's EPIC numbers on his X handle.

Malviya, in his post, said Khera holds two active EPIC numbers -- in Jangpura and New Delhi Assembly constituencies, falling under East Delhi and New Delhi Lok Sabha seats, respectively. In Jangpura, his EPIC Number is XHC1992338, and the other EPIC is SJE0755967.

This comes a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi warned the BJP of unleashing a "hydrogen bomb" soon to expose alleged "vote chori".

Attacking Rahul Gandhi on this revelation, the BJP leader said that the Congress leader screamed "Vote Chori" from the rooftops. "But just like he forgot to mention that his mother, Sonia Gandhi, enlisted herself in India's voter list even before becoming an Indian citizen, it has now emerged that Pawan Khera, Congress spokesperson - who never misses a chance to flaunt his proximity to the Gandhis - holds two active EPIC numbers," Malviya said.

Along with sharing the details of Khera, Malviya urged the Election Commission to investigate how Pawan Khera was holding two active EPIC numbers, and whether he voted multiple times, which is a clear violation of electoral laws.

"As if the criminality of holding multiple votes isn't enough, Pawan Khera is holding malicious press conferences in Bihar to mislead voters, create dissonance, and undermine India’s robust electoral process," said Malviya.

The BJP leader also questioned Rahul Gandhi over not submitting a formal complaint under oath before the ECI to demand an investigation into the fake allegations he made regarding the Mahadevapura Assembly in Bengaluru.

He also said that the Supreme Court has already dismissed the case alleging wrongdoing in Maharashtra.

The BJP's IT Cell chief accused the Congress of being a regular voter thief.

"The fact is simple: Congress is the quintessential vote chor. That is why they want to tarnish everyone with the same brush. For far too long, they mutilated our electoral system, stole mandates by legitimising illegal infiltrators and non-Indians, and are now worried that the Special Intensive Revision initiated by the Election Commission will expose them further," wrote Malviya in his X post.

He said that it was time India realised that "Rahul Gandhi is dangerous for our democracy".

