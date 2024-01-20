Congress Issues Show Cause Notices to 150 Leaders Over Anti-Party Activities in MP Polls

The Madhya Pradesh Congress disciplinary committee has taken action by issuing show cause notices to around 150 local leaders, accusing them of participating in activities detrimental to the party's interests during the state assembly polls in November 2023. The notices were issued on Friday, with a 10-day deadline for the leaders to respond. Failure to do so may result in severe consequences, including expulsion from the party, as stated by a senior party official.

This move follows the disappointing performance of the Congress in the assembly elections, where the party secured only 66 seats out of the 230-member House. It is perceived as a strategic step by the party to regroup and reinforce discipline ahead of the upcoming general elections, demonstrating a strong stand against internal sabotage.

The Congress's firm position is a response to numerous complaints from the majority of the 164 unsuccessful candidates in the polls, who attribute their defeat to internal sabotage. The issuance of notices occurred after a meeting of the state Congress's disciplinary committee on Friday.