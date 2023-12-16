Congress lashes out at BJP, HM Shah over Parliament Security breach

New Delhi, Dec 16 Congress on Saturday lashed out at the BJP and Home Minister Amit Shah over Parliament security breach and accused it of politicising the issue.

Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said, "BJP and Home Minister HM, PM politicising the issue, not the Opposition.

He made the remarks at a Press conference when asked about the Parliament security breach issue and government accusing the opposition of doing politics.

Venugopal also said that Delhi Police has told the court it is a "terror attack".

He further said that Delhi Police falls under the Home Ministry.

"You told us that this is the most secure building in the world and huge money was spent on the building, despite that security lapse took place," he said.

He also slammed the government for suspensing 14 MPs for remainder of Winter Session and said, "You have suspended 14 MPs. Why? The person who provided them pass is a BJP MP (Pratap Simha)."

He also said that the role of presiding officer has become of suspending the membership.

To another question that Delhi Police wanting to record Pratap Simha’s statement, Venugopal said, "They will be recommending Bharat Ratna for such people."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor