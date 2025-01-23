Congress launches campaign song for Delhi elections, targets AAP and BJP

New Delhi, Jan 23 Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, Congress party unveiled its new campaign song, "Har Jarurat Hogi Puri, Dilli Mein Congress Hai Jaruri," during a press conference on Thursday.

The song, which serves as party’s 'Delhi Congress Anthem,' seeks to promote party’s vision for the city while also targeting both the rival parties - the ruling AAP and Opposition BJP.

The 2.48 minute anthem highlights the disillusionment of Delhi residents with the current AAP government, accusing them of broken promises.

Lyrics in the anthem address pressing local issues, including the pollution in the Yamuna and the poor quality of drinking water.

"Yamuna Saaf Nahi, Pani Na Saaf Hai," the song boldly proclaims, echoing concerns about the city’s infrastructure under AAP rule.

Besides berating the AAP, the anthem also emphasizes party's plans for Delhi, including promises of free electricity for households (up to 300 units), and the Pyari Didi Yojana, which would provide Rs 2,500 per month to women from low-income families. The anthem also touches safety concerns, claiming that despite AAP’s promises, women in Delhi continue to feel unsafe while the government focuses on issues like alcohol sales instead.

Delhi Congress Chief Devendra Yadav spoke to IANS, explaining that the anthem reflects the growing frustration of the people of Delhi.

“Delhi is troubled, and the people’s expectations from the government have not been met. The Congress is the only party that can address the real issues of Delhi,” Yadav said.

“This anthem is not just a song, but a reflection of the hopes we have for the future of Delhi.”

Congress national spokesman Pawan Khera also weighed in, emphasising the energy that the anthem embodies.

"These songs capture our promises and the enthusiasm of the Congress party. Our connection with the people is stronger than ever, and this anthem is a reflection of that enthusiasm," Khera remarked.

The release of the anthem comes on the heels of BJP's campaign song, titled "Jo Ram Ko Lekar Aaye Unka Raj Hoga Dilli Mein," timed with the first anniversary of the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

With the Delhi Assembly elections set for February 5, and the results to be counted on February 8, both Congress and BJP are gearing up for a fierce battle. Over 1.5 crore voters will cast their ballots to decide the fate of the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

