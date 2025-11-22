Congress launches probe against Chhattisgarh office-bearer over pro-Naxal post praising Maoist commander Hidma

Raipur, Nov 22 The Congress party has initiated a probe against its office-bearer in the Chhattisgarh Youth Congress unit for making a pro-Naxal post on social media. The party high command has set up a two-member committee to probe the matter and take stern action against the office bearer, Preeti Manjhi.

Meanwhile, the Indian Youth Congress has put the organisational position of its National Joint Secretary, Preeti Manjhi, “on hold” with immediate effect after she posted the controversial message on social media, appearing to express support for dreaded Maoist commander Madvi Hidma, the mastermind behind several high-profile attacks in Chhattisgarh.

The Chhattisgarh unit of the Youth Congress described the post as “not merely a social media mistake but a grave issue concerning national security, peace, and democratic values.”

Speaking to IANS, Amit Singh Pathania, Chhattisgarh in-charge Youth Congress, said the national leadership has constituted a high-level inquiry committee to probe the matter, and Manjhi’s organisational responsibilities stand “on hold” pending the outcome.

Reportedly, she had used the words “Lal Salam” for Hidma. Hidma was recently neutralised along with his fellow insurgents in a gun battle with security forces. He was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore and was responsible for several killings and massacres in Chhattisgarh.

The Congress party has warned of “strict disciplinary action” based on the committee’s findings.

Pathania called Hidma “a dreaded, ruthless murderer with a cannibalistic mentality” who has brutally killed innocent tribals, civilians, government employees, and security personnel over the years.

“This does not pertain to a mere social media post, but it is a serious issue about the nation’s security, peace and democratic values, and Congress has no space for such mentality,” he said, adding,” In no case can Congress support even an iota of violence.”

“Showing any sympathy or support to such a barbaric individual is not only insensitive but an insult to humanity and democratic values,” Pathania said.

He emphasised that the Youth Congress remains firmly opposed to Naxalism, which it considers the biggest threat to peace in Chhattisgarh and the country.

In a statement, the Youth Congress also invoked the painful memory of the 2013 Jheeram Valley (Chhattisgarh) massacre, in which top Congress leaders, including former state president Nand Kumar Patel and Mahendra Karma, were killed in a Maoist ambush.

“That incident remains an unhealing wound for the party. Any sympathy for killers like Hidma is utterly unacceptable,” the Youth Congress said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor