Congress leader Husain Dalwai hails Bombay HC verdict on loudspeakers

Mumbai, Jan 25 Senior Maharashtra Congress leader and former MP Husain Dalwai spoke on several topics including the Bombay High Court's verdict on the use of loudspeakers.

He also shared his views on the US Supreme Court verdict on the extradition of the Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India and the arrangements for the Maha Kumbh Mela.

In a special conversation with IANS, Husain Dalwai on Saturday welcomed the Bombay High Court's decision on loudspeakers, in which the court had said that loudspeakers are not necessary for any religion and called for strict action against their use.

The Congress leader said the verdict should be applicable to all religions and not just mosques. The loud sound of loudspeakers causes environmental pollution and inconvenience to people, especially the elderly and children.

He said, “The Muslim society has already reduced the volume of loudspeakers. Loudspeakers should be used only in places where the Muslim community resides and should be used at low volume in the morning so that no one is disturbed.”

Dalwai also reacted to the US Supreme Court's decision to extradite Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India. “The decision is welcome and the Congress party has always worked in this direction. The matter was raised prominently during the Congress government and now that the matter is moving forward, it is good news," he told IANS.

The Congress leader also raised questions about other fugitives like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Dawood Ibrahim and said concrete steps should be taken to bring these accused to India. “Any organisation that believes in terrorism and violence should not find a place in the country,” he added.

When asked about the arrangements for the Kumbh Mela, Dalwai said religious people believe that bathing in the Kumbh Mela will wash away all their sins. He, however, questioned this perception and said that this belief is wrong.

The Congress leader said that after taking a bath in the Kumbh Mela, people need the right arrangements in terms of health and safety, which is not being done completely at this time. He said lakhs of people come to bathe in the Ganga River, but given the unhygienic conditions, the risk of spreading diseases could be very high.

Dalwai gave an example that proper arrangements are made even during the Haj pilgrimage, where people come from all over the world and the system there is very strict. He believes that better arrangements should be made in the same way in the Kumbh Mela.

The Congress leader said that if there is any disturbance during this event, it can harm the entire country and society. He suggested that proper health check-up, cleanliness and arrangements should be made for lakhs of people coming to Kumbh Mela so that there is no risk of spread of any kind of disease.

