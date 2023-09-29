Congress leader in UP booked for remarks against Smriti Irani

Amethi, Sep 29 A case has been registered against former Congress MLC Deepak Singh at the Gauriganj police station in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district on the complaint of BJP leader Keshav Singh for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Union Minister Smriti Irani.

The officials said Singh made the comment on Tuesday during his three-day protest over the closure of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi.

The former MLC alleged that the action against the hospital was politically motivated.

A police official said an FIR was lodged under IPC section 499 and section 500.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajai Rai in a statement said a fake case had been registered against Deepak Singh who was agitating against the order for suspension of registration of the hospital.

