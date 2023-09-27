Congress leader Manickam condemns mock funeral of TN, Karnataka CMs

New Delhi, Sep 27 Congress leader Manickam Tagore on Wednesday condemned two organisations for conducting a mock funeral of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah over the Cauvery water dispute and urged them to protest with dignity.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Tagore said, "Condemn the two organisations for insulting the People’s elected Chief ministers of Tamilnadu and Karnataka.. Protest with dignity. Show your anger in a decent way. Cauvery is an important issue for both of us and we have the right to claim ours. Let's do it with decency," he added.

He also attached the photographs of the farmers in Tamil Nadu and another organisation in Karnataka holding mock funerals of chief ministers and staging an agitation with dead rats near their mouths over sharing the water of the Cauvery.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor