Congress leader Navjot Kaur suspended from party for ‘Rs 500 crore CM’ remark

Chandigarh, Dec 8 Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh’s namesake wife was on Monday suspended from the primary membership of the party for the “Rs 500 crore CM” remark.

His wife and Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu claimed that it “costs Rs 500 crore to become Punjab CM”.

She was placed under suspension by PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. Her remark, made while asserting that her husband Navjot Singh Sidhu would return to active politics only if the Congress declared him its CM face, has triggered sharp political backlash.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday, Kaur said they “speak only for Punjab”, but lack the kind of money she alleges influences top political appointments. “We do not have Rs 500 crore to give to sit in the chief minister's chair," she said, adding no one had demanded money from them, but “the one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore becomes the CM”.

On former Punjab MLA Kaur’s statement, Congress leader Sukhjinder Randhawa said, “When she joined Congress from the BJP, she was later promoted to minister. First, she mentioned how much money was given to become the number two minister, next in line after the Chief Minister. After that, she was made PCC President, and again, how much money was given.”

Joining the issue, state Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema launched a scathing attack on the Congress and the BJP leadership and challenged them to respond immediately to serious allegations of corruption levelled by Navjot Kaur and Sunil Jakhar, respectively.

Cheema told the media here: “I challenge the high command of the Congress and the high command of the BJP: Why are you silent? Are you silent because you are complicit in this corruption? I challenge the Congress and the BJP high commands to answer within 24 hours.”

Minister Cheema questioned the silence of both the high commands regarding leaders who have switched allegiance but whose past actions and statements expose deep-rooted corruption.

He recalled that the current Punjab BJP President, who was formerly the Punjab Congress President, served while two Chief Ministers -- Amarinder Singh (allegedly became CM for Rs 500 crore, according to Navjot Kaur) and Charanjit Singh Channi (allegedly became CM following a Rs 350 crore deal, as claimed by Sunil Jakhar) were in power.

The Minister questioned why Jakhar remained silent while he was in the Congress, witnessing the selling of ministerial posts and Assembly seats, and only spoke up after joining the BJP. He also pointed out the case of Channi’s relative from whom nearly Rs 10 crore was recovered, a matter that is sub-judice.

