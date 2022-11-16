Congress leader Sachin Pilot to join Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Congress leader Sachin Pilot will join Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Wednesday in Maharashtra.

Earlier on Tuesday, the party general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh had said that the impact of the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be felt in the next parliamentary elections in 2024, not in assembly elections.

Talking to the media here on Tuesday, Jairam Ramesh said that the impact of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, if any, would be felt in the 2024 elections, and not in assembly elections of various states including Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

"You will ask, what will impact the Gujarat or Himachal polls. It won't have any", he said."Bharat Jodo Yatra has nothing to do with any vote bank. Its motive is different, beyond politics. This is a yatra of political people against political thieves", he had added.

"The Yatra will promote togetherness, it has united our party. Its impact, if any, will be felt in the 2024 elections", he had added.

The Congress leader said a grand public meeting would be held at Shegaon in Maharashtra's Buldhana district during the yatra on November 18. He added that Rahul Gandhi, who is leading Bharat Jodo Yatra, will be the chief guest in the rally.

In reply to a question, he said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Udhav Thackeray's faction leaders are already participating in the Bharat Jodo yatra. "NCP and Shiv Sena Udhav Thackeray faction are partners with the Congress Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra," he said.NCP leaders took part in the Nanded rally, whereas Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray himself participated in the yatra. Another Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also expressed her willingness to participate in the yatra, he had added.

"Bharat Jodo yatra is not a magical stick, you said it and it happened. We want to work on the grassroot level in every state. The election agenda is in the hands of leaders of states, MLAs and MPs, do not depend only on Rahul Gandhi," he added.

On this occasion, a former Maharashtra minister Yashomati Thakur slammed the Shinde government for "misusing" power.

"They are misusing central government agencies ED and all. We are seeing the Jitendra Awhad case. It's an unconstitutional government. If we gave money from our pocket who are you to charge us", she had added.

The Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari. It will end in Kashmir next year.It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress had claimed earlier in a statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

