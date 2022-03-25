Congress leader Thalekunnil Basheer passes away

Congress leader and former MP Thalekunnil Basheer passed away on Friday morning.

He was 79 years old and undergoing treatment for heart disease.

Basheer had elected to Kerala Assembly in 1977. He represented Chirayankeezhu Lok Sabha constituency in 1984 and 1989.

"Tributes to senior Congress leader Shri. Thalekkunnil Basheer. An avid writer, Shri. Basheer started his political career in Kennesaw State University (KSU) and served as an MP in Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha, MLA, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee acting president, DCC president and KPCC secretary. May his soul rest in peace," Kerala Congress said in a tweet.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition leader VD Satheesan expressed their condolence on his death.

Meanwhile, former Kozhikode District Congress Committee (DCC) President U Rajeevan died aged 67 in a private hospital on Friday morning. He was undergoing treatment for cancer.

( With inputs from ANI )

