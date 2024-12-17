Congress leader woos miffed Chhagan Bhujbal after denial of cabinet berth

Nagpur, Dec 17 A leader of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituent Congress on Tuesday signalled an open door for Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal who is peeved after being overlooked for a cabinet berth in Maharashtra's new MahaYuti government.

Congress veteran Dr Nitin Raut, a five-time MLA from Nagpur North Assembly constituency and a prominent Dalit leader, termed the denial of a cabinet post to the NCP leader "a gross injustice to both Bhujbal and the OBC community".

"You (Bhujbal) have belatedly realised the method of these people to work against the OBCs and backwards classes. You must ponder about who you want to stay with and how… If a capable person like you is ready to work with us, then we are prepared to welcome you," Raut said while interacting with media persons.

However, so far Bhujbal, the NCP and the Congress-MVA have kept mum on Raut’s offer, adding to the political suspense.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expanded his three-man ministry on Sunday by inducting 9 MLAs from NCP led by Deputy CM Ajit A. Pawar as well as from his BJP and the Shiv Sena.

Contrary to all expectations, the name of Bhujbal, 77, did not figure in the ministerial list - stunning him, plus sending shockwaves in OBC and political circles.

Making public his annoyance over the perceived slight, Bhujbal on Monday dropped hints at dropping a political bombshell soon, saying he would chart out his next strategy after consulting his supporters, constituents of Yeola (Nashik) and the Akhil Bharatiya Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad, an organisation of OBCs of which he is the president.

"Yes, I am upset… I may or may not get a ministerial post but I am not finished yet," warned a grim Bhujbal, a 7-time MLA, an ex-MLC, a former Mayor of Mumbai, and a two-time Deputy CM, hailing from the Mali community.

In his long political career starting with the (undivided) Shiv Sena, Bhujbal defected to the Congress, later joined the (undivided) NCP founded by Sharad Pawar, and finally joined the breakaway NCP of Ajit A. Pawar in July 2023.

To a query, Bhujbal said that whether to induct anybody in the ministry is the prerogative of the party (leaders), but he was given to understand how seniors were being excluded to give an opportunity to new, younger faces. He admitted that he was sounded out for a Rajya Sabha seat, but has now decided against taking it up, while continuing to work for the OBCs’ cause through different platforms.

