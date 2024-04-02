Congress leaders will join BJP if I dial them once: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, April 2 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that most of the Congress leaders in the state will switch to the BJP if he dials them once.

"The majority of Congress members in Assam are ready to switch sides, and join the BJP. Since it is hard to accommodate all in the party, I refrain from doing so," he told the reporters in Majuli.

Sarma attended a 15-km long bicycle rally in Assam's Majuli to kick off BJP's Vijay Sankalp Yatra as a part of the campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

He said: "Before 2026 Assembly polls in the state, the Hindu leaders of Congress will come to BJP's fold. Muslim leaders of the opposition party will also join before 2032."

Meanwhile, reacting to Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah's warning to lodge a formal complaint against him, Sarma said: "I earlier mentioned that Borah can become the Chief Minister. This is not at all defamatory, rather elevated his political position." However, the Chief Minister reiterated his earlier statement that Borah will join the BJP in 2025.

Sarma also dismissed any threat to the BJP's prospect from the opposition parties uniting for a strong fight against the BJP camp.

"It is already decided by the people that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get the third term. If all the opposition parties come together, even then they will fail to dent BJP's winning spree," he added.

