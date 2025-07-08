Congress legislator's 'eunuch' remark sparks row, deepens rift amid protest

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh), July 8 A political storm has erupted in Madhya Pradesh after Congress MLA from Gwalior Rural Assembly constituency, Sahab Singh Gurjar, made a controversial remark during the party's 'Nyay Satyagraha' protest in Ashoknagar district.

Addressing people at the protest venue, Gurjar said, "Jo mard they vo jang me aaye, jo hijre they vo Sangh me gaye (Those who were men came to the war, those who were eunuchs went to the Sangh) -- a veiled reference to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)."

The remark, captured on video, quickly went viral and drew sharp condemnation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the civil society in the state.

The protest was organised by the Madhya Pradesh Congress in opposition to the FIR lodged against State party President Jitu Patwari.

Senior Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, Umang Singhar, and Patwari himself, were present.

The controversy traces back to Ashoknagar resident Gajraj Lodhi, who initially alleged that a BJP worker had assaulted him and forced him to consume human excreta.

He approached Jitu Patwari with the complaint during the latter's visit to Orchha on June 25.

Later, Lodhi claimed that Patwari had coerced him into filing the police complaint.

Acting on this complaint, Mungawali police registered an FIR against Congress leader Jitu Patwari.

During the protest, former Minister Jaivardhan Singh warned that if the FIR was not withdrawn by July 7, Congress leaders would surrender at Mungawali police station on June 8.

State Cooperative Minister and BJP leader Vishvas Sarang condemned the language used by Gurjar as "unconstitutional and disgraceful," alleging that the latter had insulted senior Congress leaders such as Kamal Nath, Arun Yadav, and Ajay Singh, and further demeaned them by using word 'Hijra' -- the third gender and women.

"This is not just factionalism; it's a reflection of the Congress party's deepening internal chaos and disregard for constitutional values," Sarang said.

The BJP has demanded an official apology, while the Congress leadership has yet to issue a formal response.

The incident has reignited debate over the use of derogatory language in political discourse and the responsibility of elected officials to uphold civility in public life.

The event witnessed heavy police deployment, with convoys of Congress MLAs stopped and searched en route.

Despite heightened tension, the protest concluded with Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vivek Sharma announcing the arrest of all participants, who were released immediately thereafter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor