Congress leveraging Siddaramaiah's leadership as key backward class leader: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru, July 8 Commenting on the rumours that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been appointed as Chairperson of the party's National OBC Advisory Committee, Deputy CM and State party President D. K. Shivakumar stated that his party is leveraging Siddaramaiah's leadership as a key backward class leader.

Speaking to media in Delhi, he stated, "Siddaramaiah is an influential leader of the backward classes, and the party is making use of his leadership. On the 15th of this month, a national-level meeting of the OBC committee will be held under Siddaramaiah's leadership."

When asked whether any political meetings were being held, he responded, "On July 10, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, AICC General Secretaries, and I will be holding a meeting to discuss party-related matters."

When asked whether the meeting is regarding appointing Siddaramaiah as the chairman of the party's OBC committee, he clarified, "No, the meeting will be about party organisation matters. The national-level OBC leaders' meeting will be held in Bengaluru on the 15th of this month. KPCC will host the event."

"Since it is taking place in our state, our Chief Minister will lead the meeting. Though he is not officially the head of the committee, he is a nationally influential leader, and the meeting will be held under his leadership. His contribution to the organisation of backward classes has been immense. That is why the Congress party is utilising his leadership and capabilities," Shivakumar stated.

When asked about some MLAs expressing support for Shivakumar to become the Chief Minister, he replied, "The CM's post is not vacant at present. Hence, this is not the right time to discuss such matters."

When asked about the lack of funds for transporting rice under the Anna Bhagya scheme, he said, "I don't have information about that at the moment. I will gather the details and respond accordingly."

Even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has denied being appointed by Congress as Chairperson of the party's National OBC Advisory Committee, the BJP claimed this is a step towards ousting him from the post.

The Karnataka BJP said it is a "ploy" by the Congress high command to oust Siddaramaiah from the Chief Minister's post.

