Congress LOP Rahul Gandhi Receives Court Notice Over Caste Census Remarks; Udit Raj Slams Judges

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has received a notice from the Bareilly court regarding his remarks on caste census and economic survey during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi has been asked to appear before the court on January 7.

The petition was filed by Pankaj Pathak, who stated, "We felt that the statement made by Rahul Gandhi on caste census is like an attempt to start a civil war in the country. We had first filed a case against him in the MP-MLA court, which was dismissed. After that, we went to the District Judge Court, where our appeal was accepted, and a notice was issued to Rahul Gandhi. The date of January 7 is given in the notice."

Reacting to the notice, Congress leader and former MP Udit Raj dismissed it as a "waste notice," adding that judges should be removed from their posts. He said, "There is nothing to be discussed about this issue... This is a waste notice... The judges should be removed from their posts."

What did Gandhi say?

During a poll rally, Gandhi had raised the slogan "Jitni Aabadi, Utna Haq," and stated, "First, we will conduct a caste census... to know the exact population and status of backward castes, SCs, STs, minorities, and other castes. After that, the financial and institutional survey will begin. Subsequently, we will take up the historic task of distributing the wealth of India, jobs, and other welfare schemes to these sections based on their population."

#WATCH | Delhi | On Bareilly District Court issues notice to Rahul Gandhi over his statement on caste census, Congress leader Udit Raj says "There is nothing to be discussed about this issue...This is a waste notice...The judges should be removed from their posts..." pic.twitter.com/8yxe9G0kJ3 — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2024

His statement sparked controversy during the campaign, with several parties, including the BJP, criticizing him over the claim.